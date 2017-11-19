Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

POLICE rushed to help two colleagues who were being allegedly attacked in Kirklees.

The female PCSOs were trying to detain a man in Dewsbury town centre when it is understood he turned on them.

They put out an urgent call for help and police in several vehicles rushed to the scene on Railway Street in Dewsbury town centre yesterday (Saturday) lunchtime.

Insp Carlton Young from West Yorkshire Police said: “The two PCSOs were on patrol when they identified a wanted man and detained him while other officers were on their way. The man then became violent.”

Both PCSOs were injured – one suffered a cut lip and her colleague was bitten.

The man was arrested by officers on suspicion of assault.