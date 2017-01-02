Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was tracked down on New Years Eve after six months on the run from police had to be Tasered as he was arrested.

Ben France, 26, was tracked down in Milnsbridge on New Year’s Eve after dodging police since June.

After his arrest this picture said to be of Ben France after his arrest began circulating on social media, with posters accusing the police of beating him up and using excessive force during his arrest.

But police said he violently resisted arrest - and they had to Taser him.

Today (Monday) a police spokeswoman said: “A 26 year old from the Huddersfield area who was wanted on recall to prison was sighted in a public house in Milnsbridge at approximately 12.30am on Saturday December 31.

“Police officers were despatched to investigate and upon arrival a Vauxhall Corsa made off from them.

“The vehicle failed to stop for officers and continued at excess speeds, through traffic lights and junctions. The Corsa collided with a boulder and came to a stop in the Blackmoorfoot area.

“The driver violently resisted during arrest which necessitated the use of Taser. Following his arrest he was transported to Huddersfield Police Station.

(Photo: Scott Heppell/PA Wire)

“The use of Taser was reviewed by a senior police officer and was deemed to be justified and proportionate.

“Any allegations of use of excessive force will be fully investigated.

“A 20-year-old woman from Huddersfield was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released without charge.”

France was wanted on recall to prison where he had been serving a sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A man had to have surgery to insert plates in his jaw after it was broken in two places during the attack.

He also has a previous conviction for burglary and was known to spend time in the Colne Valley area, particularly Golcar and Milnsbridge.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court in June 2015 after a man’s jaw was broken in two places in an attack outside the Royal pub in Scar Lane, Milnsbridge , in November 2014.

France, formerly of Longwood, was jailed for 27 months.

On December 30 police made a renewed appeal for information to help track him down, urging members of the public not to approach him directly but contact police or Crimestoppers instead.

After he was tracked down and arrested on New Year’s Eve, police thanked members of the public and media for sharing the appeal.