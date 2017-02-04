Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 77-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight as she sat in her car at Morrisons supermarket in Waterloo.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Kirklees CID said the incident took place at 2.45pm on Friday. She said: “The lady was sat in the driver’s seat of her Honda Civic when a man in his early 20s got into the car and took her handbag from the back seat and ran through the car park towards Total Fitness Gym. The bag contained some bank cards, £80 in cash.”

The suspect is described as wearing a black hood with a chin strap and had the lower part of his face covered. Det Insp Wiseman added: “We think this incident may be linked to another robbery which occurred on a footpath on Kilner Bank leading to Bradley Mills Road between 9.05am and 9.10am on Thursday when a 32-year-old woman had her bag containing £200 and a Michael Kors watch snatched.”