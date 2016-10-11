Police taking evidence away from the scene of where a badly burnt body was found on the Woodhead Pass

Murder detectives have been searching a remote spot off the Woodhead Pass after a badly-burned body was discovered in a layby.

The horrific discovery was made on Monday lunchtime by a member of the public, the Manchester Evening News writes.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation, with a post-mortem carried out today.

Police so far say they have not been able to establish the victim’s identity or gender.

Fingertip searches have been made in the rural area off the Pass near Tintwhistle, which heads towards Glossop from Holmfirth.

The Manchester Evening News said police from the Greater Manchester and Derbyshire forces, as well as the East Midlands special operations unit, used a drone to help them search the area as they gather evidence for the investigation.

The area near Rhodeswood Reservoir remained sealed off on Tuesday, more than 24 hours after the body was discovered by a passerby on Monday at 12.30pm.

Police officers at the scene of where a body was found in a Woodhead Pass lay-by

There was visible signs of burning on the ground and grass was singed.

Police are appealing to the public and want to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Monday, or may know anything which could help identify the victim.

If you have information, contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident 58 of October 11.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

