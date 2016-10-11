Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Police search area off Woodhead Pass after discovery of badly-burned body

  • By

The horrific discovery was made on Monday by a member of the public

Police taking evidence away from the scene of where a badly burnt body was found on the Woodhead Pass

Murder detectives have been searching a remote spot off the Woodhead Pass after a badly-burned body was discovered in a layby.

The horrific discovery was made on Monday lunchtime by a member of the public, the Manchester Evening News writes.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation, with a post-mortem carried out today.

Police so far say they have not been able to establish the victim’s identity or gender.

Fingertip searches have been made in the rural area off the Pass near Tintwhistle, which heads towards Glossop from Holmfirth.

Badly burnt body found in Woodhead Pass lay-by
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The Manchester Evening News said police from the Greater Manchester and Derbyshire forces, as well as the East Midlands special operations unit, used a drone to help them search the area as they gather evidence for the investigation.

The area near Rhodeswood Reservoir remained sealed off on Tuesday, more than 24 hours after the body was discovered by a passerby on Monday at 12.30pm.

Police officers at the scene of where a body was found in a Woodhead Pass lay-by

There was visible signs of burning on the ground and grass was singed.

Police are appealing to the public and want to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Monday, or may know anything which could help identify the victim.

If you have information, contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident 58 of October 11.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Evil brothers jailed for 21 years for sex crimes against children

Michael and Thomas Clarke

Brothers Thomas and Michael Clarke given long terms ... and one of them has Parkinson's Disease

Previous Articles

Evil brothers jailed for 21 years for sex crimes against children

Michael and Thomas Clarke

Brothers Thomas and Michael Clarke given long terms ... and one of them has Parkinson's Disease

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Holmfirth

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Speed camera
  1. Huddersfield
    True or false? 12 speed camera myths busted
  2. Huddersfield
    Man tragically killed in Thongsbridge motorcycle crash is named
  3. West Yorkshire Police
    Vandals spray paint police Land Rover SILVER
  4. Kirklees Council
    Why Kirklees Council driver wasn't fined for leaving van on double yellow lines
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    "Hopelessly lost" scouts spark quirky call to police

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent