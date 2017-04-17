Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 14-year-old girl from Linthwaite has gone missing and is being searched for by police.

Alicia Moran was last seen at her home address in Linthwaite at 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday) and her family and police are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as slim, 5ft 4ins tall with her hair in a messy bun. She was last seen wearing a black woolly coat and a mini dress.

Det Insp Mark Walker from Kirklees CID , said: “We are very concerned for Alicia’s welfare as are her parents and would ask anyone who has seen her or has information to get in touch.

“A number of enquiries to locate her are ongoing and I would ask Alicia or anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact us.”

Phone Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 618 of April 16.