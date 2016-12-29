Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are looking for a missing man who has disappeared from his home in Elland.

Oliver Simpson, 24, was last seen last night (Wednesday) on Victoria Road, Elland, and is believed to have links to the south of England.

Oliver is described as 5ft 10in of slim build and has short, mousey-coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, blue trainers and a grey hooded top with a fur lining.

Det Insp David Shaw from Calderdale CID said: “We are very concerned for Oliver’s welfare and urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Anyone with any information on Oliver’s whereabouts should contact Calderdale CID via 101, quoting log number 50 of December 29.