Police have been busy taking illegal cars off Huddersfield’s roads.

The West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit has posted photographs of several dodgy cars it has stopped in recent days including one belonging to a driver caught as he was about to enjoy a takeaway meal in Huddersfield.

The motorist was pulling into McDonald’s on Leeds Road in Huddersfield when officers spotted him and then discovered the driver was disqualified and had no insurance.

The police officer tweeted: “Needless to say he wasn’t able to use the drive thru - seized and reported.”

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

At Ainley Top a four-wheeled drive vehicle was spotted on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 and stopped on Blackley New Road.

The officers tweeted: “No insurance and no provisional licence. Certainly not the best demonstration of motorway driving I’ve seen.”

Police responded to reports of a Range Rover drifting across the lanes on the westbound carriageway of the M62 and stopped it close to junction 23 at Outlane.

The driver stated he was feeling tired and drowsy.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Checks revealed he is wanted for failing to appear at court and was arrested.

Police tweeted: “Plenty of time to sleep now.”

In Dewsbury police took a car off a man ... just a day after he had bought it.

The car was stopped on Huddersfield Road.

Police tweeted: “Driver bought car yesterday, didn’t bother insuring it. We seized it and reported him for the offence.”

Finally, on North Road in Ravensthorpe police stopped a car displaying Romanian registration plates.

The police tweeted: No UK insurance, MOT, or tax. To make matters worse driver only had a provisional licence. Seized and driver reported for the offences.”