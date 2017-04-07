What exactly is a super recogniser?

Police shut the M62 near Brighouse following reports of a woman falling from a bridge.

The eastbound carriage was shut between junctions 25 and 26 after a call over a concern for the woman’s safety.

Traffic tailbacks were as long as ten miles as traffic was diverted through Brighouse .

A police spokesperson said the woman suffered serious injuries and enquiries are currently ongoing.

The spokesperson said: “Police were called around 13.24 following a concern for safety near to junction 25 of the M62 .

“Initial enquiries are ongoing, but it is believed a woman has fallen from a bridge. She has sustained serious injuries and road closures are in place.”

Congestion was also heavy on the westbound carriageway, as well on the surrounding local roads including the A62 through Gomersal and in the centre of Brighouse.