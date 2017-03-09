Police have been asking residents to keep their eyes peeled following reports of anti-social behaviour in Meltham .
Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said today that they were “aware that Meltham is experienceing some anti-social behaviour”.
A spokesperson said on the NPT’s Facebook page: “We are patrolling, identifying those involved and working with partners to reduce this unacceptable behaviour.
“We need your help by reporting any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us. Please do not presume we are aware or just post it on social media. We need to know.”
Behaviour has so far reportedly included a group of young people gathering in Meltham village making a nuisance, as well as damage caused to property and abusive language being used in public.
Police said disruption was also caused to local residents in their homes.