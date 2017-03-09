Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have been asking residents to keep their eyes peeled following reports of anti-social behaviour in Meltham .

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said today that they were “aware that Meltham is experienceing some anti-social behaviour”.

A spokesperson said on the NPT’s Facebook page: “We are patrolling, identifying those involved and working with partners to reduce this unacceptable behaviour.

“We need your help by reporting any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us. Please do not presume we are aware or just post it on social media. We need to know.”

Behaviour has so far reportedly included a group of young people gathering in Meltham village making a nuisance, as well as damage caused to property and abusive language being used in public.

Police said disruption was also caused to local residents in their homes.