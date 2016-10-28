Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected thief who led police on a dramatic chase through Holmfirth town centre remains at large.

The man at the wheel of a stolen Land Rover screeched through the town centre on Thursday teatime leaving a trail of damage in his wake.

The drama started just after 4.15pm in Woodhead Road, Thongsbridge, when the 4x4 vehicle failed to stop for police.

The Land Rover was pursued through Holmfirth town centre where locals reported several near misses.

According to reports on social media the driver went round a corner “on two wheels” and “raced down the wrong side of the road.”

During a pursuit that lasted around four minutes pedestrians dived out of the way and several vehicles were smashed into.

Eventually the driver abandoned the Land Rover in South Lane, Holmfirth, and fled.

Around 15 police vehicles converged on Holmfirth and a search of the area was conducted but the man had disappeared.

A witness told the Examiner that the driver is thought to have made his escape down an embankment behind the Nook pub.

The was last seen talking into his mobile phone in Hollowgate before disappearing.

Police have viewed video footage of a man believed to be the driver.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said no-one had been arrested and enquiries were continuing.

The suspect is described as white, of large build and in his mid-20s.

The grey Land Rover was recovered and is thought to have been stolen from Leeds.

Pictures of the Land Rover were published on Facebook by the Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team.