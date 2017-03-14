Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are still hunting for a man who committed a serious sexual assault at old sports grounds in Fartown.

A woman alleged she was attacked at the playing fields on Spaines Road in the early hours of Saturday morning at 1.50am.

Police later said they were looking to speak to a man aged between 19 and 25 who has an athletic build with hair shortened at the sides. He wore a Parka coat.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said this morning (Tuesday): “No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have seen someone matching the description of the man is urged to contact Huddersfield CID on 101.