Post mortem examinations will take place today after the bodies of a couple were discovered at a flat in Rastrick.

Detectives launched an investigation on Monday night after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at a flat in Smith Crescent.

Their death is currently being treated as “unexplained.”

The woman, named locally as Michelle Harrison, 38, had lived in the flat for around a year, according to her neighbours.

The dead man is thought to be her partner and has not been named.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers found the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and man on Monday evening following a concern for safety.

“Post mortem examinations are due to take place today and enquiries are ongoing to trace the victims’ families.”

Neighbours have told they were shocked to hear that two people have died in the quiet cul-de-sac.