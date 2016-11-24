Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been fined after interfering while police were trying to deal with an injured horse rider.

The woman suffered a broken arm after being thrown from her horse while riding on land off Dale Lane in Heckmondwike.

Kirklees magistrates heard that men riding quad bikes in an adjacent field were believed to be responsible.

Roy Sheard, of Clare House in Clare Hill, was arrested after becoming obstructive as police attempted to investigate.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of resisting a police constable.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the incident happened on May 7.

He told magistrates: “A rider had been thrown from her horse, breaking her arm, and as a consequence there was a suggestion about a group of males riding their quad bikes in an adjacent field.”

Police attended and, as one of the officers tried to seize a quad bike, Sheard told him that he wasn’t taking it.

He became abusive and was warned to calm down and move away.

Mr Bozman said: “The officer tried to guide him back to prevent interference and Mr Sheard shouted: ‘I’ll knock you out’ and clenched his fists.

“The police officer feared he was going to be assaulted and tried to handcuff Mr Sheard, but he was complaining about his handcuffs being too tight.

“Other members of the group were still trying to get away with the quad bike and Mr Sheard was struggling, throwing up his arms.”

In interview Sheard, who has mental health difficulties, claimed that he didn’t have a good recollection of what happened because of his medication.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You made the job of the police more difficult when they were trying to deal with an injured horse rider.”

Sheard was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.