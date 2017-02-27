Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight thousand Huddersfield Town fans have been given a warning ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth round replay at Manchester City.

Supt Steve Howard, match commander for the clash at the Etihad Stadium, said: “We’re due to welcome 8,000 fans from across the Pennines for what will, no doubt, be a busy day, impacting on the city centre and on transport.

“There will also be different arrangements in place for ease of access to and from the stadium so please plan your journey in plenty of time to make sure you don’t miss kick off.

“There will be extra patrols in the area and at the ground to ensure an entertaining match that will hopefully pass without issue.”

The original match at the John Smith’s Stadium ended 0-0.