The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN armed police swoop in Almondbury was linked to the shooting of a woman in Lancashire, police have confirmed.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Huddersfield on Saturday after a woman was shot in Morecambe, at around 12.30am on December 2.

The Huddersfield man is currently in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 29-year-old victim was shot in the face through her living room window after investigating a knock on a pane of glass.

Her injuries, caused by shotgun pellets, are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three suspects from Huddersfield – a 21-year-old man and two women, aged 25 and 27 – have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Armed police swoop in Almondbury linked to shooting in Lancashire

Five people – three men and two women – arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the time of the offence have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Four other men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs have all been released under investigation.

On Saturday afternoon armed officers swooped on two locations in Almondbury in an operation involving six police vehicles and the force helicopter.

Witnesses captured police jumping out of their BMW 4x4s – some of which were unmarked – on Southfield Road, outside Aujla Mini Market.

It is believed they were chasing a suspect who had been trying to flee on foot.

Armed police in BMW 4x4s then descended on a house on Highlands Avenue.

Huddersfield man arrested on attempted murder charge following shooting in Lancashire

Det Supt Simon Giles, of Lancashire Police, said: “This remains a fast-moving and active investigation following an extremely serious incident in Morecambe.

“It is only a matter of luck the victim was not more seriously hurt or even killed. We have made a number of further arrests to try and establish who is responsible.

“While I do believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community I understand that this may cause some concern and I’d reassure the public that we have a major investigation running in order to locate and arrest those responsible.”

Police stayed at the house in Highlands Avenue as darkness fell and were thought to be conducting searches.

There were also reports of a pursuit near the Morrison’s store at Waterloo.

Readers contacted the Examiner over what one described as an “armed police chase.”

It is believed the police pursuit came along Penistone Road and past the Morrison’s store.

A reader photographed the vehicles apparently parked up in Southfield Road near the junction with De Lacey Avenue in Almondbury.

The man said he first saw the “armed police chase” near Morrison’s and said all the police vehicles were SUVs, two of them unmarked.

He added that it “looked like they were chasing someone.”

The police helicopter was seen hovering above for some time.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police via 101 quoting log number 0035 of Saturday, December 2.

Alternatively they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.