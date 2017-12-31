Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police raided a house in Milnsbridge in the early hours of this morning.

Around six police vehicles were called to Yates Lane at around 1.30am and officers entered a house.

Residents awoke to hear police sirens and saw around 12 officers at the scene.

One woman, who did not want to be named said: “I looked out and there were police everywhere. As soon as they arrived they ran into a house and a short time later they came out carrying a man.

“He was searched on the ground and then they put him in a van which left on blue lights.

“All the police then left except for one car which stayed.

“It’s not what you expect to see.”

A West Yorkshire Force Duty Inspector told the Examiner the incident was not serious and could not confirm details due to no log being recorded.