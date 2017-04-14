Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police swooped on the Tesco in Brighouse after a suspected topless robber targeted the petrol station.

Eyewitnesses said they saw dozens of officers descend on the area at around 7pm on Thursday evening.

Shoppers were stunned as police cars and the West Yorkshire Police force helicopter were called to the scene to support ground officers in trying to apprehend the suspect.

Some reported seeing a man with a gun near the store while others said police officers chased the suspect through the car park towards the main store before apprehending him.

They said the suspect was wearing no shirt and was in his late 20s.

One posted on social media: “What’s going on at Wellholme. Swarming with police and now helicopter out.”

Another wrote: “Man arrested at back of Tesco ... in possession of firearm. Great job officers. Respect for our police force.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident in our Brighouse store last night. We are supporting the police with their enquiries.

“We are not aware of anyone with injuries.”

Calderdale CID declined to comment further, only to say that “it is still under investigation at this time.”

The store and petrol station remain open today.