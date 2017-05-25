The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocked Oakes residents were awoken in the early hours of the morning to see see police surrounding a house in Oakes with weapons drawn.

A man was arrested during the armed police at 1.45am in New Hey Road.

Residents saw at least six police vehicles and said officers searched a house off New Hey Road behind Bungalow Fisheries which is between Oakes Road and Dean Road.

Police have since confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 63-year-old eyewitness said: “I heard dogs and shouting and looked out and saw police stood with guns around a house.

“They brought a man out in handcuffs and escorted him to a police van.

“It looked very efficient and there were lots of police.”

Police remained at the scene this morning and uniformed officers could be seen carrying out a search and speaking to local residents.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Arrest enquiries were carried out in the early hours of this morning.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. A scene is still in place while officers conduct their enquiries.”

Police stressed that this incident is not thought to have any connection to the Manchester terror attack.

The raid comes as West Yorkshire police have pledged to tackle those who illegally hold fire arms.

Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson said previously: “If you are involved in firearms offences, whether through their use or their possession, you will be caught and you will likely serve a prison sentence.”

He further warned that gun criminals who use weapons to reinforce their status in the ‘criminal world’ are “negative role models and have no place in our community.”

An organised a weapons surrender earlier this year saw nearly 300 knives, guns and pieces of ammunition taken off the streets.