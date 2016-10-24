Police trawling CCTV footage after attack outside Verve Bar

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Detectives are continuing to examine CCTV footage after a man was assaulted outside one of Huddersfield’s best-known bars at the weekend.

The 21-year-old man needed hospital treatment following the attack in the early hours of Sunday outside Verve Bar on Byram Street near St Peter’s Church in the town centre.

He suffered a serious but not life-threatening wound to his stomach and police officers were investigating whether a knife had been used.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are still continuing.”

Several witnesses are being interviewed by police and detectives say any other witnesses should contact Huddersfield CID on 101.

There have been a number of stabbings in Huddersfield town centre in recent weeks with a man stabbed in the back as he tried to help a woman and on the same evening a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street.