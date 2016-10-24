Police trawling CCTV footage after attack outside Verve Bar

Detectives are continuing to examine CCTV footage after a man was assaulted outside one of Huddersfield’s best-known bars at the weekend.
The 21-year-old man needed hospital treatment following the attack in the early hours of Sunday outside Verve Bar on Byram Street near St Peter’s Church in the town centre.
He suffered a serious but not life-threatening wound to his stomach and police officers were investigating whether a knife had been used.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are still continuing.”
Several witnesses are being interviewed by police and detectives say any other witnesses should contact Huddersfield CID on 101.
There have been a number of stabbings in Huddersfield town centre in recent weeks with a man stabbed in the back as he tried to help a woman and on the same evening a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street.
