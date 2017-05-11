Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who went online to find out how to grow cannabis was caught out when police discovered his DIY efforts on a visit to his Berry Brow flat.

The crop of 20 plants was found in the living room of Simon Croisdale’s council rented property in Holme Park Court.

The 30-year-old’s solicitor said that he had enjoyed surprise success in his first venture into cannabis cultivation – after reading all about in on the internet.

Croisdale pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of the class B drug.

Police visited his flat on April 6 to speak with him in connection with an earlier criminal damage incident at a property in Honley.

Croisdale and another man inside the flat were both arrested and cautioned and the officers carried out a search.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court : “They searched the living room and found a small cannabis farm with the windows blacked out using plastic sheeting.

“There were 20 plants in pots and the electricity had been bypassed.”

Croisdale told police that he had been growing the cannabis for two-and-a-half months for his own personal use and denied intending to sell any of it.

Mr Wills added that there was no evidence of any drug dealing such as mobile phone text messages.

In mitigation Mike Sisson-Pell told magistrates that if any of them were keen gardeners they would be aware of the need to begin their gardening career with far more plants than they needed, just like his client.

He added: “With this in mind this young man went online to look into cannabis and its costs and, rather than go to dealers, he took the view that he would be able to grow it himself.

“He went on the Internet and saw how to grow it and what equipment he needed.

“Then he bought 20 cuttings, which surprisingly you can get online, and he put them in not knowing how many of these would grow to fruition.

“All 20 of the plants got to a reasonable size towards maturity and he was perhaps more successful than he might have expected.”

Mr Sisson-Pell added that this wasn’t a sophisticated set up and was bound to be detected.

He told magistrates: “Bearing in mind that he was growing in the living room of his own small flat, he wouldn’t have been able to expand the enterprise.

“Somebody would have eventually mentioned the smell and he was treading a dangerous road from that point of view.”

Magistrates sentenced Croisdale to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a drug rehabilitation requirement.

The cannabis and equipment will be forfeited and destroyed and he has to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.