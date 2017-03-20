Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and the public joined forces to carry out an anti-terror simulation at Meadowhall shopping centre overnight.

More than 850 volunteers took part as a “realistic” attack was acted out in the early hours of this morning (Monday) in order to allow police to prepare their response.

WATCH below as police officers go through terror attack procedures at Manchester's Trafford Centre

Specially-trained officers were at the complex near Sheffield to practice acting on an emergency “on a large scale.”

South Yorkshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said response to the exercise was “useful” and “positive.”

He said: “In this particular case, we chose to focus on a terrorism incident but this is not in response to a specific threat.

“Today’s exercise was only possible due to the 856 volunteers who took part. I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my most sincere gratitude to them. They have played a key part in ensuring South Yorkshire remains a safe place to live, learn and work.

“Although this was an exercise, the environment created is as realistic as possible. We saw officers and staff from each of the agencies, and members of the public carry out brave acts to secure the safety of others. It reminded us all why we do the job we do.”