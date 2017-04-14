Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s certainly distinctive looking ... and police want to trace this man after an attempted robbery at a graveyard in Staincliffe.

The attack happened in Staincliffe Hall Road on April 3 when the victim, a woman aged in her 50s, was approached by a man who tried to pull her bag from her shoulder.

The victim resisted and the suspect made off empty-handed.

The efit shows the suspect is white, aged around 25, 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build with light, brown hair and an unshaven face.

He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white checked shirt underneath.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has information about the incident, which happened between 4.20pm and 4.35pm, to get in contact.

They can contact police via 101 quoting 13170153083 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.