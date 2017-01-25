Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives hope the public can help identify three men in connection with a disturbance in Huddersfield town centre.

The incident happened on October 22 between 7.55pm and 8.05pm in Zetland Street.

Police have not released exact details about what happened but have confirmed at least one man was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who recognises the men pictured are asked to contact police, as they may have information which could be vital to the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Mark Haywood on 101 quoting crime reference 13160505147, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.