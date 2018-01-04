Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police are warning social media users over an online scam that duped TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

The comic and Take Me Out host is said to have fallen for the con by a fraudster pretending to be Corrie actor Derek Griffiths.

Mr McGuinness ended up paying £600 on eBay for what he thought was a ticket for an autism charity dinner hosted by the actor.

Details about the dinner were shared on Twitter by a verified account which turned out not to belong to Mr Griffiths.

The account has since been suspended, although police are using it as an example to other social media users of how easily people can be duped online.

On Facebook West Yorkshire Police said: “Even celebrities get duped online! Be warned!”