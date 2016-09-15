Login Register
Police watchdog investigates Huddersfield man's death

The IPCC are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man

A police watchdog has confirmed investigations are continuing into the death of a Huddersfield man.

Officers were called to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s A&E department at 7am on Tuesday morning to a report of a man assaulting staff.

The man was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station but took ill and later died in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police refered the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission for investigation.

An IPCC Spokesperson said: “We have begun an independent investigation following the death of a 43-year-old man arrested by West Yorkshire Police.

“The IPCC understands that the man was taken to Huddersfield police station on Tuesday 13 September; he became ill and later died in hospital.”

The spokeswoman confirmed IPCC investigators were deployed to the police station, the hospital and attended post incident procedures.

