Police watchdog probing death of arrested man in Huddersfield

A police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Huddersfield following his arrest.

Officers were called to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s A&E department at 7am on Tuesday morning to a report of a man assaulting staff, according to West Yorkshire Police.

A Force spokesman said: “Police attended and a man was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

“Due to his violent and erratic behaviour he was assessed by a custody nurse who advised he be returned to the hospital for a full medical examination.

“A short time after arriving back at the hospital, he appeared to suffer a medical episode and died.

“Due to the circumstances and in accordance with normal procedure, the matter was immediately referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.”

A Force spokesman would not say whether the man was in custody at the time of his death.