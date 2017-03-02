Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire Police constable who offered money in exchange for sex on a mobile dating app has escaped being sacked for misconduct.

The unnamed male officer faced a misconduct hearing earlier this week for ‘discreditable conduct.’

After the allegation was found proven, the officer received a final written warning.

The outcome of the case, published on the force website, said: “It is alleged that whilst using a mobile based dating application the officer asked another user if they wished to participate in sexual activity in exchange for the payment of money and further later identified himself as a police officer.

“The charge was proved and the officer received a final written warning.”

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.