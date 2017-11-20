Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most children are scared of something.

But what a police officer did for this little boy when he was frightened will truly warm your heart.

Pc James Berriman bought a hot chocolate for the youngster when he became tongue tied at the Honley Christmas lights switch on Saturday night.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The little boy, whose mother does not want him to be identified, is scared of police due to a bad experience earlier in his life and became upset after his sister pointed out Pc Berriman at the event.

The mum-of-two said: “My daughter went straight up to him but my little boy freaked out and turned away. We have been trying to paint a positive picture of the police force for him as he has a very negative view due to his early life experiences.

“I briefly explained to the officer the reason he was scared and he was about to walk away when he whispered and asked if he could buy him a hot chocolate.

“I sat with my child and his eyes filled up saying he was scared of the police. Then this Pc came back with a hot chocolate with whipped cream and marshmallows ... clearly the way to my boy’s heart! The look on his face was incredible.

“His tears turned to twinkles. He then shook his hand. When we got home he said ‘when I’m older I’m going to be a policeman and buy a little boy a hot chocolate’.”

The family posted the heartwarming story on Facebook which led to Pc Berriman being identified from the police number on his uniform.

A spokesperson for the Kirklees Rural police team said: “It’s always nice to get good feedback from the people we look after. We’ll make sure Holme Valley ward officer Pc James Berriman gets a bun with a cherry on top for this!”