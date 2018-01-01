Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have this morning put out an urgent plea about a man they need to speak to about a serious crime.

Abraham Weldegergis could be anywhere in West Yorkshire and police urgently need to trace him about an allegation of a serious sexual offence.

The crime is alleged to have happened in Wakefield on Saturday, December 2, but the appeal has just been issued by the force this morning.

Weldegergis is 26, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.

Detectives have said they believe Weldegergis lives in Bradford but he could be anywhere in the county and are anxious for the public’s help to trace him.

Anyone who can knows where his or has any information should contact Wakefield District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170562570.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.