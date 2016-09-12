Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Polyseam factory takes shape in St Andrew's Road — with 50 new jobs on the way

The steel framework is going up for a new factory in Turnbridge near the Cummins site

Polyseam factory taking shape
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A new factory set to create 50 job is taking shape in Huddersfield.

Work on the 82,000sq ft industrial complex at St Andrew’s Road, Turnbridge, for sealants and adhesives manufacturer Polyseam began three months ago with a sod-cutting ceremony.

Now the steel structure is in place ready for the next phase of the 27-week construction programme.

The new factory will enable the firm to move from its current site at Shaw Park, Silver Street, Aspley, expand its product range and in time increase its 39-strong workforce as it installs additional manufacturing lines.

When completed, the complex will include offices, staff canteen, changing rooms including showers, research and development facilities, engineering facilities, a planning department, storehouse and three large manufacturing units.

The development is taking place on land formerly used as a 200-space Kirklees Council car park near the Cummins Turbo Technologies site.

New building for Polyseam, St. Andrew's Road, Aspley, Huddersfield
New building for Polyseam, St. Andrew's Road, Aspley, Huddersfield

The construction programme has involved digging out the remaining foundations of terraced housing that used to occupy the site many years ago; sinking pilings and erecting the steel framework of the building.

That will be followed by brick-and-block construction and the installation of distinctive black cladding. At the height of construction, about 40 to 50 people will be working on site.

Employees will transfer from Silver Street to St Andrew’s Road in phases – over a period of at least three months – as sections of the new building became available.

Polyseam has been seeking larger purpose-built premises since 2010 to replace its leased premises at Silver Street, where it has operated for the past 23 years.

The company has increased the proportion of its products going to export over recent years – with markets including Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, the Far East and Eastern Europe.

Its products include sealants for kitchen worktops, windows and ducting; fire cement for sealing joints on stoves and flues; and glues for coving, wood, wallpaper and tiles.

Today's top stories

Leeds 0-1 Town: 5 things we learned Mangle-Wurzle given more time Homes and school plan for golf course Red Arrows swoop over M62 house
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Live: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 traffic and travel

What's happening in Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates

Previous Articles

Polyseam starts work on new unit

A former Kirklees Council car park at St Andrew's Road is set to be the site of a new 50,000sq ft industrial unit

Related Tags

In The News
Employment
Places
Huddersfield
Organisations
Kirklees Council
Cummins Turbo Technologies

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

New building for Polyseam, St. Andrew's Road, Aspley, Huddersfield
  1. Huddersfield
    Polyseam factory takes shape in St Andrew's Road — with 50 new jobs on the way
  2. Slaithwaite
    'I had a complete breakdown — I didn't know my name': How Shabang helped mum in crisis battle postnatal depression
  3. Huddersfield
    Dashcam captures frightening overtake by Skoda driver in Ripponden
  4. M62
    Is there an underground UFO base at Scammonden Dam? Latest sighting was just last week
  5. Kirklees Council
    Roadworks on Wakefield Road set to last for weeks

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent