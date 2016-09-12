Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A new factory set to create 50 job is taking shape in Huddersfield.

Work on the 82,000sq ft industrial complex at St Andrew’s Road, Turnbridge, for sealants and adhesives manufacturer Polyseam began three months ago with a sod-cutting ceremony.

Now the steel structure is in place ready for the next phase of the 27-week construction programme.

The new factory will enable the firm to move from its current site at Shaw Park, Silver Street, Aspley, expand its product range and in time increase its 39-strong workforce as it installs additional manufacturing lines.

When completed, the complex will include offices, staff canteen, changing rooms including showers, research and development facilities, engineering facilities, a planning department, storehouse and three large manufacturing units.

The development is taking place on land formerly used as a 200-space Kirklees Council car park near the Cummins Turbo Technologies site.

New building for Polyseam, St. Andrew's Road, Aspley, Huddersfield

The construction programme has involved digging out the remaining foundations of terraced housing that used to occupy the site many years ago; sinking pilings and erecting the steel framework of the building.

That will be followed by brick-and-block construction and the installation of distinctive black cladding. At the height of construction, about 40 to 50 people will be working on site.

Employees will transfer from Silver Street to St Andrew’s Road in phases – over a period of at least three months – as sections of the new building became available.

Polyseam has been seeking larger purpose-built premises since 2010 to replace its leased premises at Silver Street, where it has operated for the past 23 years.

The company has increased the proportion of its products going to export over recent years – with markets including Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, the Far East and Eastern Europe.

Its products include sealants for kitchen worktops, windows and ducting; fire cement for sealing joints on stoves and flues; and glues for coving, wood, wallpaper and tiles.