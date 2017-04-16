Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather, poorly parked cars and narrow access are reasons behind 82 accidents involving bin wagons.

Vehicles from Kirklees Council’s rubbish collection team have both hit other vehicles and been hit themselves as the drivers went about their jobs.

They were involved in 82 accidents last year, figures show.

Most recently on February 14 there was a head-on collision involving one of the fleet at the junction of High Lane and Hall Bower Lane, Newsome, which caused extensive damage to the bodywork.

The day before there were two separate accidents.

Both of them were crashes into vehicles that were not moving, one on Moor Lane in Birkenshaw and the other on Beech Street, Paddock.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “On any working day we can have 42 bin wagons on the road, collecting from 182,500 households each week and thousands of businesses.

“Our crews drive nearly every inch of the district in all weathers and this can add up to nearly 9,000 individual journeys a year. So to have less than 100 incidents shows how good our drivers are.

“As with all road accidents they are treated individually as no two are the same.

“The accidents mentioned include issues such as weather, poorly parked cars, narrow access and obstructions.

“It can also be simple driver error, as our crews have to work under conditions most people avoid such as driving during peak congestion times and having to move slowly and stop regularly to empty bins. This can cause frustration in other road users which sometimes leads to a lack of patience or abuse towards our crews adding pressure to the situation.”

Other accidents include one on January 30 when two vehicles crashed into bin lorries while they were parked, one on George Street, Kirkburton and the other on Occupation Road, Lindley.

In total there were 526 accidents involving Kirklees Council vehicles - including rubbish collection and other vehicles - in 2016/17, the Examiner can reveal using the Freedom of Information Act.

This total excludes the last few weeks of February and March 2017.