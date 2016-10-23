Visitors to Huddersfield Railway Station will be able to take a whistle stop tour of the town’s heritage with a new pop-up exhibition.

Arriving on Monday October 24, four unique displays will be dotted around the station. These explore the fireworks, soft drinks, textiles and engineering heritage of the town.

And, especially for half term, there will be special performances from actors from Chol theatre group.

Actors will perform ‘Made in Huddersfield: the Town that Made Itself’ on the steps of the railway station where the audience are invited to gather, then travel through the station, meeting characters and experiencing stories inspired by the ‘fizz, bang, boom and whirr’ displays.

During the performance the audience can interact with local characters including philanthropist Mr Legh Tolson, who gifted the museum which bears his name to the town, and Hattie Greenwood, a local mill worker busy dreaming of far-off places.

They can imagine Huddersfield through the eyes of a local child – the incredible spectacle of an early fireworks display – inspired by Standard Fireworks at Crosland Hill – and sneaking into a local factory to explore the sights and sounds of the machinery working at full pace to put Huddersfield’s manufacturing trade on the map.

The 15-minute performances take place every day between October 24 and 28 at 11am, 2pm and 4pm.

The show is free and is also accessible to non-passengers.