Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

'Pop up' stage performance arriving at Huddersfield Railway Station for half-term

The story of Huddersfield's manufacturing heritage brought to life in play

Huddersfield railway station

Visitors to Huddersfield Railway Station will be able to take a whistle stop tour of the town’s heritage with a new pop-up exhibition.

Arriving on Monday October 24, four unique displays will be dotted around the station. These explore the fireworks, soft drinks, textiles and engineering heritage of the town.

And, especially for half term, there will be special performances from actors from Chol theatre group.

Actors will perform ‘Made in Huddersfield: the Town that Made Itself’ on the steps of the railway station where the audience are invited to gather, then travel through the station, meeting characters and experiencing stories inspired by the ‘fizz, bang, boom and whirr’ displays.

During the performance the audience can interact with local characters including philanthropist Mr Legh Tolson, who gifted the museum which bears his name to the town, and Hattie Greenwood, a local mill worker busy dreaming of far-off places.

They can imagine Huddersfield through the eyes of a local child – the incredible spectacle of an early fireworks display – inspired by Standard Fireworks at Crosland Hill – and sneaking into a local factory to explore the sights and sounds of the machinery working at full pace to put Huddersfield’s manufacturing trade on the map.

The 15-minute performances take place every day between October 24 and 28 at 11am, 2pm and 4pm.

The show is free and is also accessible to non-passengers.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield's new Men's Shed project teaches men new skills and encourages them to open up

New men's den set up near Huddersfield Railway Station

Related Tags

In The News
Museums
Places
Huddersfield Railway Station

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Calderdale Royal Hospital
    Top Huddersfield doctors discuss vote of no confidence to sack CCG bosses
  2. Huddersfield town centre
    21-year-old man attacked outside Verve Bar in early hours
  3. West Yorkshire News
    New home plans for 300-year-old Huddersfield pub
  4. Bradford Crown Court
    Michael St Hilaire bit and spat on ex-partner because she 'disrespected' him
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Two Derby County fans arrested after damage caused at Boy and Barrel pub

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent