Paul Jones of the Manfreds at the Forget Me Not Trust Children’s Hospice

A pop veteran and popular radio presenter dropped into the Forget Me Not Trust Children’s Hospice ... and gave it almost £3,000.

Paul Jones, lead singer of The Manfreds and presenter on BBC Radio 2, visited the hospice with his Manfreds bandmates.

They have been supporting Forget Me Not throughout their Makin’ Tracks tour this year and presented the charity with a cheque for £2927.25.

Paul said: “We’re not finished yet. This is just the first cheque of many but I was so keen to pop in and say hello – I just couldn’t wait until the end of the tour.”

During his visit, Paul met six-year-old Travis Goddard from Elland and three-year-old Thomas Wilson from Wakefield and they had a fun music session with music therapist Sarah Bradley-Adam.

Paul, famous for his blues harmonica sounds, played along to some of the children’s favourite songs and the children – along with their mums – were mesmerised.

Paul added: “It was such a pleasure to be here. This was my first time vising a children’s hospice and I didn’t know what to expect, but Forget Me Not is a very special place indeed.”

Head of hospice marketing and communications Kirsty Franks added: “I’m so grateful to Paul and the band for supporting us because we simply couldn’t do what we do without the help of our wonderful supporters. I know Paul very well and I know he stands on that stage every night telling the world what we do here at Forget Me Not and for that we are incredibly grateful.”