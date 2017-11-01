Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s an event that draws crowds of thousands to kick start the Christmas spirit.

The popular Lindley and Shelley Reindeer Parades are back again for 2017 and the dates and times have been confirmed.

The clip clop of hooves will herald Father Christmas’s arrival on a reindeer-drawn sleigh on Saturday, November 18 in both Lindley and Shelley.

Santa Claus will parade through the streets of both areas to the nearby garden centres to officially open their Santa’s Grottos.

A spokeswoman for Wyvale Garden Centre, which hosts both parades, said: “The popular annual reindeer parade is back!

“Santa will set off in his sleigh pulled by his reindeer from Lindley Children’s Book Shop at 2pm and make his way to the Birchencliffe Garden Centre where he will open his magical festive grotto.

“Get there early to get your spot!”

The Shelley parade starts at the village hall at 10am and works its way to the Pennine Garden Centre, further along Huddersfield Road.

Santa will then fly over to Lindley, greeting children outside the Children’s Book Shop on Lidget Street at 2pm.

But be warned, the parades have grown in popularity each year so get there early to get a good spot and take part in the parade.