Kirklees is the only borough of West Yorkshire where the popularity of cycling is decreasing.

A new report published by Leeds City Council’s Highways and Transportation department has revealed that cycling in the borough has been going downhill since 2013.

Only 7,991 people in Kirklees were cycling at least three times per week in 2016, compared to 10,801 in 2011.

When comparing the proportion of residents who cycle at least three times per week against the overall population, it equates to a 38% reduction in five years.

But the number of people in all of West Yorkshire who cycle at least three times per week increased between the same period by 58%.

The number of residents cycling tripled in Wakefield and doubled in Bradford. There was also a high increase in Calderdale and Leeds.

And in the rest of the country, that proportion increased by 54%.

While the popularity of cycling in the other four boroughs of West Yorkshire has been on the rise since the Tour de France’s grand départ in Leeds in July 2014, it could also be credited to the launch of the Tour de Yorkshire in May 2015.