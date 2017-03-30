Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A porn actress from Yorkshire who is touring the UK offering sex in the back of her motorhome is on her way to Huddersfield – and police are powerless to stop her.

Sex worker ‘Kirie’ sparked complaints to police in other towns after men were said to be queueing outside her motorhome.

The 34-year-old from Whitby, who has appeared in a number of adult films, reportedly parked on double yellow lines in Nottingham earlier this week.

Big rise in pornography crimes in West Yorkshire

Staff at Nottingham University became concerned as men queued in broad daylight when the motorhome parked in front of a campus entrance, reports the Coventry Telegraph.

Police confirmed officers were called over the alleged activity but told the caller there was nothing the force could do.

A police spokesperson said due to it being advertised online, and inside a vehicle with blacked out windows, no laws had been broken.

Kirie’s advert on an adult website reveals plans to visit several towns and cities, among them Hull and Huddersfield.

When she recently turned up in Middlesbrough residents complained to Cleveland Police but the force said it was powerless to act.

Onlookers claimed men waited in turn outside the campervan. One said: “It had been parked since 10am. I called the police but they said they were too busy.”