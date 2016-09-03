The poshest postcodes across Calderdale and Kirklees can be revealed after a summer of sales activity.

When it comes to a des res, Ringstone in Barkisland and Heaton Road in Batley are among the most upmarket areas, according to Land Registry figures for July.

Number 7 Ringstone, Barkisland, a detached house with the postcode HX4 0EU, sold for £700,000 on July 14.

Over in Batley, 6 Heaton Road (WF17 0AT) a detached house, fetched a whopping £780,000, making it the priciest property in Kirklees for that month.

Estate agents said the housing market remained busy despite the uncertainty caused by the vote for the UK to leave the European Union.

Amy Wray, managing director of Applegate Properties in Holmfirth, said: “In the seven to 14 day lead up to Brexit we noticed a small decrease in viewing appointments and valuations.

“The results were announced on the Friday and on Monday morning we agreed two sales within seven minutes of one another and took six offers on properties which indicated the lull was simply down to uncertainty.

“Over the past few weeks, the market has remained busy with both sales and rentals extremely busy in Holmfirth and Huddersfield.

“We appreciate that once we exit the European Union the market may change again. However, until such a point we expect to remain busy.”

Google Ringstone, Barkisland

Paul Keighley, residential partner at Bramleys estate agents in Huddersfield, said sales figures for August were up 50% on last year.

“The much forecasted drop in the housing market due to Brexit has simply not happened,” he said.

“There has been without doubt some caution in the way the public are approaching the market, but if a person is looking towards a general move there is no reason not to do it.

“Interestingly our sales figures for August were 50% up on the same time last year.

“The overriding factor is to ensure that properties are placed on the market at realistic figures. If that is done, buyers are out there.

89 Hall Ing Lane, Honley

“Properties in the higher price bracket, say over £500,000 have been a little quieter, as generally the buyers of those properties may have businesses that could be more affected by the Brexit vote, and this may have caused a period of reflection to see how it may affect their businesses.”

Here’s the full list:

Most expensive - Kirklees:

6 Heaton Road, Batley, WF17 0AT, sold for £780,000 on July 8

89 Hall Ing Lane, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6QR, a semi-detached house, sold for £540,500 on July 22

11A, Hawkroyd Bank Road, Netherton, Huddersfield, HD4 7JP, a detached house, sold for £525,000 on July 1

The Mistal, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, HD7 5XA, a detached house, sold for £510,000 on July 4

1 Sunny Bank Woods, Batley, WF17 0NH, a detached house, sold for £460,000 on July 8

Most expensive - Calderdale:

7 Ringstone, Barkisland, HX4 0EU, a detached house, sold for £700,000 on July 14

4 Longwood Close, Halifax, HX3 0JZ, a detached house, sold for £545,000 on July 14

5 Calder View Court, Halifax, HX3 7UA, a detached house, sold for £515,000 on July 15

1 Bank Side, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8BX, a terrace house, sold for £380,000 on July 18

13 Cliffe Street, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8BY, a terrace house, sold for £380,000 on July 18