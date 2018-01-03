Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple arrested over the death of a baby have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A man aged 26 and a 24-year-old woman were both detained on suspicion of neglect in connection with the girl’s death.

Police were called to a house in Pildacre Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury , at just before 6am on New Year’s Day to reports a child was unwell.

Paramedics attended and a two-month-old girl was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said both people arrested had been released pending further inquiries.

A post mortem examination had been carried out on the baby but the cause of death remained “unascertained” at this time.

Police inquiries were continuing into the circumstances of what happened.