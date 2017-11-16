The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sub-post office raided by police as part of a £3 million county-wide money-laundering operation is still closed and shows no sign of re-opening.

Salendine Nook Post Office on New Hey Road, Salendine Nook, shut on October 10 for what the Post Office described as “operational” reasons.

However, West Yorkshire Police then revealed the post office was linked to a series of raids in West and South Yorkshire.

Postmaster Mohammed Khan was one of four people arrested during the operation.

Mr Khan previously told the Examiner that he intended to re-open the branch as soon as possible.

He said at the time: “I am very sympathetic towards my customers and absolutely understand the frustration they will have. I have been running the branch for four and a half years and enjoy running my business and serving the local community.

“Please be assured I will be in touch as soon as I have an opening date. I am working as hard as possible to open this branch as soon as I can.”

A Post Office spokesman said this week: “The branch remains temporarily closed. We continue to look for a solution to re-open the branch and remain committed to providing services in the area.”

Following our story about his arrest Mr Khan’s brother, Yassar, said that none of the assets seized by police came from Salendine Nook Post Office.