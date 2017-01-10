Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Post Office has announced it will close its New Street branch in Huddersfield town centre .

It will shut the post office and invite a bidder to take it on as a franchise.

The Northumberland Street branch will be unaffected.

Nationally, 37 Crown post offices will be franchised with the potential loss of 300 jobs.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Dave Ward said: “The latest round of closures is further evidence that the Post Office is in crisis and that the board of the company, backed by the government, is simply pursuing a strategy of slash and burn.”

CWU deputy general secretary postal Terry Pullinger said: “The Post Office network has been reduced by more than 50% over the past 30 years... it requires a proper business plan for growth and investment which is being ignored.”

Other West Yorkshire Crown post offices being franchised are Ossett, Pudsey and Pontefract.

The Post Office said it will be seeking “partners” for the branches. Roger Gale, sales and trade marketing director, said: “The Post Office’s network of more than 11,600 branches is easily the largest in the UK, with 17 million customer visits a week.

“The vast majority of these branches are run with partners. We believe this will also be a more sustainable approach for the long term.”