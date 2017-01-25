Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglary hotspots in Huddersfield were ranked 166th worst in the country.

These were households in the HD2 postcode – Fartown, Brackenhall, Fixby, Birkby – and were ranked out of 2,195 UK postcodes..

The data released by online insurance company MoneySuperMarket which analysed 1.8 million home insurance quotes on its website between January 2015 and December 2016 to identify areas with the highest and lowest numbers of burglaries.

And one of highest-ranked postcode outside London is LS5, the Hawksworth and Kirkstall area of Leeds, which has a rate of 48.3 contents theft-claims per 1,000 quotes.

As the table shows, HD6 had the best rate of burglary based on the survey’s findings ranked 1,171 in the UK.

Here’s the full Huddersfield postcodes breakdown:

HD1

1,093: Huddersfield Town Centre, Hillhouse, Lockwood, Marsh, Paddock

HD2

166: Birkby, Brackenhall, Bradley, Deighton, Fartown, Fixby, Sheepridge

HD3

463: Lindley, Milnsbridge, Oakes, Outlane, Paddock, Salendine Nook, Scammonden

HD4

262: Berry Brow, Crosland Moor, Farnley Tyas, Netherton, Newsome, Lowerhouses, Stocksmoor

HD5

371: Almondbury, Dalton, Kirkheaton, Moldgreen, Waterloo

HD6

1,171: Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse, Rastrick, Clifton

HD7

377: Golcar, Linthwaite, Marsden, Scapegoat Hill, Slaithwaite

HD8

847: Clayton West, Denby Dale, Emley, Fenay Bridge, Kirkburton, Lepton, Scissett, Shelley, Shepley, Skelmanthorpe

HD9

350: Birdsedge, Brockholes, Hepworth, Holme, Holmfirth, Honley, Meltham, Scholes, Upperthong, Wooldale

But isn’t crime falling?

The Crime Survey of England and Wales, issued last week, revealed that household burglary offences fell by 8% in the year from October 2015 to September 2016, and are down 71% since 1995.

Home Office findings suggest that one of the main reasons offenders committed a burglary was to pay for their drug addiction, hence the decline in both drug-use and burglary.

However, burglary remains a major scourge in many areas, leaving a trail of financial and emotional damage, which makes it important to boost your home security measures and keep burglars at bay.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “It is encouraging to see the overall rate of burglary claims has dropped eight per cent in the last year, in line with the fall in recorded burglaries. That’s no doubt thanks to improvements in home security, although the falling cost of electrical items, such as TVs, might be significant as, simply put, there’s less need for burglars to steal items than in the past.”

So what can you do to keep your postcode off the list?

- Invest in getting stronger locks fitted by a qualified locksmith on your windows and doors. Also consider the strength and standard of your doors, as a poor-quality door won’t offer substantial security, regardless of the locks used.

- A five-lever mortice deadlock with Kitemark BS3621 is recommended for front doors. They’re approved by British Standards Institution.

- If your doors feature any glazing, ensure the glass panels are at least 6.4mm thick and are either laminated, or reinforced with security film.

- Burglars are deterred by homes that are clearly protected. Camera installation systems and automatic sensor lights are a good starting point, or a fully monitored smart system is great for those looking for full protection around their household.