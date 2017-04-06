Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man brandished a crossbow outside a neighbour’s house after an earlier motoring incident, a court heard.

Jake Nicholaides had been having mental health problems and had beeped his horn at Thomas Spanswick when their vehicles met in Morley Lane, Milnsbridge, because he did not think the other driver had right of way.

Later that night he saw Mr Spanswick’s distinctive pale blue Discovery parked in Manchester Road and began banging on the bonnet, Robert Moore prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday).

Mr Spanswick had gone to bed but got up and looked out the window and heard Nicholaides asking if that was his car. When he agreed it was he saw him pick up a crossbow and say: “I’ve got this for you.”

Meanwhile, his brother Michael Spanswick had opened the front door and also saw Nicholaides with the crossbow which appeared to have a bolt in it but he did nothing with it and after about 90 seconds he left.

The police were called and when they saw Nicholaides at his home he said he had left the crossbow in woods and a police dog found it.

Nicholas de la Poer, representing Nicholaides, said his client was “a poster boy for one of the great evils of cannabis.”

He had started experimenting with the drug when he was a child and it had led to mental health problems and paranoia.

The incident on August 4 last year had been “a positive wake-up call” for him and he had sought the help he needed and was now being treated. He was extremely remorseful and there had been no repetition of such behaviour.

He was in a stable relationship and those helping him believed he would be extremely vulnerable if sent to prison.

Nicholaides, 25 of Manchester Road, Cowlersley, admitting threatening a person in a public place and possessing an offensive weapon. He was given six months in prison suspended for 18 months with 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Ordering destruction of the crossbow, Judge Neil Clark said: “On August 4 last year following some kind of confrontation and loss of temper between two drivers you later went to confront him.”

He said seeing the crossbow must have been a frightening experience for those involved and also dangerous but Nicholaides was not being treated at the time for his mental health problems. He now was being supported and treated and had expressed genuine remorse and in the odd circumstances of the case sentence could be suspended.