A scheme to tackle the worst potholes in Kirklees has meant the number of complaints to the council has dropped by a fifth.

The council has been testing new methods of filling in potholes across Huddersfield and the rest of Kirklees over the past 16 weeks.

More than 9,700 have been filled – and complaints to the council have dropped by 20% compared with the same period last year.

The council has a budget of £650,000 to repair more than 40,000 potholes reported to Kirklees every year.

Joanne Bartholomew, Kirklees Council’s assistant director place, says a corner is finally being turned.

Kirklees Highways repairing potholes on Northfield Grove, Lockwood, using £3,000 a week technology to cut away the old tarmac.

In a letter she says: “This project was started to challenge our traditional method of pothole repair to see if other, more modern techniques could help.

“In Phase 1 and over this 16-week period we have repaired more than 9,700 potholes across our road network and have substantially reduced the backlog of potholes reported both by the public and the safety inspectors.

See one of the methods the council's been trialling, the Multihog, in action!

“The potholes that remain will be inspected by a supervisor as the teams believe that the area requires a different approach to repair.

“We will be tackling these in order of priority according to which presents the greatest safety risk to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“We have noticed a 20% decrease in the number of complaints/reports we have received from our community concerning potholes during the 16-week testing period compared to the equivalent period last year.

“The next evaluation step, Phase 2, will commence in the winter months as the extreme weather conditions historically causes more damage to the road surface resulting in an increase in the number of potholes reported.”

Kirklees Highways repairing potholes on Bent Ley Road, Meltham.

One road was selected as a guinea pig for testing a variety of methods, Bent Ley Road, Meltham.

Ms Bartholomew added: “This location gives us an opportunity to compare the different methods in one place and under the same conditions to see how they perform.”

More than £33,000 in compensation was paid out by Kirklees over a three-year period to drivers whose cars were damaged by potholes, the Examiner revealed last month.