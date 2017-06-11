Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As anyone who has ever planned a wedding will testify your budget soon dwindles after you’ve booked your venue leaving little in the bank for finishing touches.

But now value retailer Poundland is hoping to ease the burden with its new wedding accessories range aimed at both budget conscious and bargain hunting brides.

And yes prices start at – you guessed it – £1.

The cheap and cheerful range launches on June 12 and includes everything from shabby chic signs to gold calligraphy signs.

Items in the range include a cotton bag emblazoned with gold ‘Team Bride’, pink paper pom poms, yard signs, fairy lights, wedding invitations and luggage tags.

The chain already sells a host of hen party accessories including balloons, ‘L’ plates and beaded necklaces.

But the latest range is picking up on the ‘vintage vibe’ and sets a completely different tone for a celebration than anything they’ve sold before.

And while Poundland may win the title for the cheapest wedding range, they certainly aren’t the first high street store to get in on the action, with the likes of Topshop and Dorothy Perkins also both unveiling top-selling wedding ranges this summer.