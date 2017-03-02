Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire still hasn’t agreed a devolution deal with the Government.

When Manchester snapped up a deal to take control of its own affairs in late 2014 it was thought West Yorkshire would follow in its footsteps within months.

But two-and-a-half years on the region seems no nearer to getting more independence from Westminster.

How did it all begin?

In the run up to the 2015 General Election, Chancellor George Osborne offered regions devolution as part of his Northern Powerhouse pledge.

Why hasn’t Yorkshire agreed a devolution deal yet?

Apparently council leaders of the so-called Leeds City Region have lodged a request for devolution but the Government has not responded. The deal would include the five Labour-run West Yorkshire councils along with Harrogate, Selby and Skipton.

What’s the problem?

It is now about 16 months since Kirklees Council leader, Clr David Sheard, complained “gerrymandering” was watering down the proposals and no further progress has been made.

He claims the Leeds City Region deal has been hijacked by Conservative MPs who wanted rural north and east Yorkshire to be included. Those areas have very different priorities to the urban Leeds City Region. The West Yorkshire councils were also unhappy about demands to have an elected mayor but have apparently given up that fight in a bid to get devolution moving.

What’s the latest?

Chairman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Clr Peter Box, has said he wants to see a “White Rose Brexit” as soon as possible and is piling pressure back on the government to get on with it. He claims everyone in Yorkshire would be £600 better off each year, there would be 47,000 new jobs working in 35,000 additional modern businesses and 53,000 people would be able to come off benefits.

Clr Box says that Yorkshire’s businesses, universities, public and politicians from from all political hues are calling on the Government to put aside considerations of political advantage and come to the table for a constructive discussion on devolution.

He said: “We as West Yorkshire’s council leaders share the frustrations of business, of partners and the public that a devolution deal has been blocked repeatedly, meaning decisions that affect our region are still not taken locally.

“We felt we had a mayoral deal for the Leeds City Region over a year ago but for whatever reason this is still to be agreed by Government.

“Yorkshire represents one third of all Northern Powerhouse output and an economy bigger than nine EU countries and yet we could be so much more.“