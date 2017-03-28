Couple caught on camera appearing to have sex in

Staff who tackled a blaze at a Lockwood care home have been praised for their diligence and professionalism.

A fire started at the Norman Hudson Care Home on Meltham Road on Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9.25pm and had to smash a window rescue an elderly man who was later taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary suffering the effects of smoke.

The care home said today (Tuesday) that the blaze was started by a resident accidentally setting clothing on fire.

Managing director Jason Sykes said: “The fire brigade was called to a serious incident at Norman Hudson Care home late yesterday evening.

“Due to the diligent and professional approach of the staff at the home there was no major injury and the service users were all safe and well at all times.

“The home resumed a normal service very quickly and all residents and staff are well.

“Alongside the home the relevant organisations are investigating the matter fully and we will report in due course.

“Should any resident, relative or staff member have any queries then please do not hesitate to contact the home manager.”