Prankster Speedo Shy will prove he is anything but shy by dancing around St George’s Square in his swimming trunks to film a music video.

Speedo Shy, real name Shayan Shayegani, will don his Speedos and be joined by rappers to film a video for ‘A Man’s Not Cold.’

He told the Examiner: “I’m just going to be in my Speedos. I’m quite comfortable in them. I’m never cold.

“It’s all been hush hush but I’ve written a song, A Man’s Not Cold (based on A Man’s Not Hot) and wanted to film the video locally.

“I’m from Huddersfield and want to use Huddersfield as much as I can in my videos for my channels.”

He dubbed it a comedy music video featuring rappers including Huddersfield’s Shortz.

The prankster hit the headlines when he and Discoboy danced in the aisles of Asda in Brackenhall to the bemusement of shoppers.

Among other pranks were pretending to wee in the street before being confronted by a policeman, holding a pillow fight in the street and changing the signs on toilet doors to see people’s reaction when they go in the wrong loo.

His pranks have also landed him in trouble with the authorities.

Speedo also has a serious side. He’s backed the campaign to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and also highlighted the plight of the homeless living rough on the streets.

Despite saying he wanted the video shoot to be low-key he recorded a Facebook Live last night urging people to turn up at Huddersfield Railway Station from 2pm.