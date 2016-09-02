Login Register
Precious items of jewellery stolen from home in Heckmondwike

Items were of sentimental value

Precious jewellery has been stolen from a property in Heckmondwike.

The incident happened on 20 August between 3.30pm and 9pm at a property on New North Road.

Suspects forced entry into the house through a window and stole several pieces of jewellery including two silver wedding rings which were of highly sentimental value to the victim.

The ladies' wedding ring had distinctive octagonal edges.

Other items stolen included a Sandoz Caractere Collection man’s watch with black Titanium strap and some £80 in cash.

The items were carried from the property in pillowcases from the victim’s bed.

Pc Nicole Rubio-Senior, of Kirklees CID, said: “This incident was extremely distressing for the victim and we are hoping by appealing to the public we will be able to reunite these items with their rightful owner.

“I would like to ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has been offered any items for sale, matching the above description to contact the police to assist us with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself at Kirklees CID, via 101 quoting reference 13160359435 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

