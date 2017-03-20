Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most parents will no longer get free vitamins for their children.

Kirklees Council has reduced funding for the Healthy Start vitamins that were given to pregnant women and children up to the age of five.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman explained why: “The council has previously offered a universal vitamin service for pregnant women and their children. However we can confirm that, due to a reduction in funding, the Healthy Start vitamin scheme will now only be available to people who are eligible for the national Healthy Start programme.

“The national Healthy Start programme provides support to women who are at least 10 weeks pregnant and families that have a child under four years old; who receive income related benefits such as income support, job seekers allowance or child tax credit. All pregnant women under the age of 18 are eligible regardless of whether receiving benefits or not.

“For most pregnant women a healthy, varied diet will ensure that they get most of the vitamins and minerals they need. However pregnant women are advised to take 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid each day (pre-pregnancy and up until 12 weeks of pregnancy).

“The Department of Health also advises that pregnant women and women who are breast feeding should consider taking 10 micrograms of vitamin D supplements daily.

“The Department of Health also recommends that all children aged six months to five years are given vitamin supplements containing vitamins A, C and D every day.

“Families who are not eligible can speak to their pharmacist for advice on the most appropriate vitamin supplement to purchase, according to their needs.”