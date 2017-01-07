Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group is piling the pressure on the investigation into the shooting of Crosland Moor man Mohammed Yassar Yaqub on the M62.

Just West Yorkshire has written to Independent Police Complaints Commission commissioner Derrick Campbell.

The Bradford-based organisation – which has a strapline stating that is promotes racial justice, human rights and equality – states: “We should be grateful to you and your office for making available both a telephone number and email address for local community members to express their concerns in relation to the investigation and this incident.

“As a prominent local human rights and racial justice organisation, we would be willing to work in partnership with the IPCC to facilitate local community meetings.

“Can you confirm if the IPCC has set a timeline for this investigation and the process it intends to use? In this context, we believe that it is crucial that the IPCC sets out the process by which it intends to engage the key individuals – the officers involved in the operation; members of the West Yorkshire Constabulary; those who were in the car with the victim; potential witnesses; the victim’s family and community members etc. Not only is this critical in terms of earning community confidence and engendering transparency, it will also ensure a degree of ongoing accountability in the process.”